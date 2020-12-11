Helen Dorthea Marie Schulz November 13, 1915 - December 3, 2020 Helen Dorthea Marie Schulz was born in Charter Oak, Iowa, on November 13, 1915, the daughter of Carl and Alvena (Kuhlmann) Thies. Helen passed away at her home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on December 3, 2020, at the age of 105 years and 20 days. Helen was baptized, confirmed and a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. She received her education at St. John Lutheran School in Charter Oak. After her education, she remained at home helping her parents on the family farm and worked in various homes. Helen and Hugo Schulz were united in marriage on December 25, 1943, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. They were blessed with one son, Lyle. Their first home was in Schleswig, Iowa. In 1961, they moved to Charter Oak where Helen lived for over 50 years. In 2012, she moved to Council Bluffs to be closer to her family. Helen had many hobbies: writing up family histories, scrapbooking, stamp collecting, making crafts and sewing quilts at the Senior Center and church activities for 21 years. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a special affection for her two granddaughters, Chelsea and Crystal. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugo Schulz on November 16, 2007; and siblings, Henrietta Schulz, Adela Schultz, Martin Thies and Herbert Thies. She is survived by her son, Lyle Schulz and his wife, Connie of Council Bluffs; two granddaughters, Chelsea and her husband, Nicholas Potenski and Crystal Schulz of Council Bluffs; and many other relatives and friends. Private Funeral Services were held 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. Organist Marjorie Neddermeyer provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Jesus Lead Thou On," "How Great Thou Art" and "I Know That My Redeemer Lives." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Loren Schultz, Arlyn Schulz, Alan Schulz, Dan Van Pelt, Lionel Schulz, Gerald Thomsen, Dave Hartigan, Don Grap, Bob Collins, Don Gloe, Darryl Gloe, Oran Gloe and Stephen Moran. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 11, 2020.