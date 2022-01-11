Ina J. Knop September 25, 1930 - December 31, 2021 Ina J. Knop was born September 25, 1930, to the late R. Glenn and Edith (Graham) Evans in Cherokee, Iowa. On September 22, 1956, Ina was united to Julius "Jute" Knop in Wichita, Kansas. The couple settled on a farm in Soldier Township, where they farmed until 1967 when they moved to a farm north of Denison. Ina and Jute started the "Knop's Quilting," where they both enjoyed machine quilting for years. Among the activities that Ina enjoyed were trips to Branson, Missouri, with her sister Millie. She attended the Post Polio Bransongoers annual reunion, where she made many friends. Although not a polio survivor herself, she was readily accepted with her fun-loving personality and charm. While there in 2003, she participated in Millie's wedding, making all of the bridesmaid's dresses. On other occasions, she enjoyed karaoke and once danced The Bump with such enthusiasm that she knocked her partner over. She was a great favorite with all the attendees, who will miss her sweet nature and her sense of humor. Ina passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, attaining the age of ninety-one years, three months, and six days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Lowell "Red" Campbell and Julius "Jute" Knop; son, Charles Campbell; brothers, Jackie in early childhood, Norman, Virgil, Richard, Gerald, Donald, and Robert; two sisters, Marie and Shirley. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Vanga Schembri and her husband Stephen S. Schembri of San Mateo, California; one sister, Millie Lill of Denison; Daughter-in-law, Sharon Campbell; four grandchildren, Teresa Uhl and her husband, Todd of Lebanon, Missouri, Alysa de Waard and her husband, Robert of Hollister, California, Milissa Hamel her husband, Brian of Sunnyvale, California and Alexander Vanga and his wife Sheryl of San Diego, California; six great-grandchildren, BriAnne Stickley and husband Jesse, Jenna Wicker and husband Keith, Kristin Perryman and husband Bradley, Alexander, Loren and Kyle: eight great-great-grandchildren, Nadaleigh, Wyatt, Kolby, Austin, Katelynn, Alivia, Jacob, and Kayleigh; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa with Rev. Chad Trunkhill officiating. Recorded hymnal selections included "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art" and "When Peace, Like a River." Inurnment will be held in the spring at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Soldier Township in Charter Oak. Following the service, the family invited everyone to Our Savior Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Hueber Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 11, 2022.