Vivian "Ione" Beaman May 25, 1920 - December 13, 2021 Vivian "Ione" Beaman was born May 25, 1920 to the late Frank and Edith (Fletcher) Nicholson in Monona County near Moorhead, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the Dunlap Methodist Church in Dunlap, Iowa. She attended Kellogg Country School in Dunlap from Kindergarten to First Grade and then from Second Grade until Eighth Grade she attended school in Harrison County. Ione graduated Dunlap High School with the Class of 1938. On September 5, 1943, Ione was united in marriage with George Beaman, Jr. at the First United Methodist Church in Denison. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Joan, James and Linda. They made their home on a farm north of Deloit, Iowa where Ione lived until 2001 when she moved to Denison. Ione and George spent many evenings square dancing around the area. She was a 4-H Leader and a member of the United Methodist Women, Fireside Quilters and Home and Hobby Club for many years. She enjoyed sewing just for pleasure and entered her pieces in the "Make it Yourself with Wool" contest many times and even winning on multiple occasions. She also enjoyed quilting with the Fireside Quilters Guild. Ione loved attending all of her grandchildren's school activities and tried not to miss any. Above all, Ione was a very faithful member at the United Methodist Church and loved her family more than anything. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed. Ione passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, attaining the age of one hundred one years, six months and eighteen days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Beaman; son, Jim Beaman; brother, Voyle Nicholson and his wife Delores and sister, Arlene and her husband Robert Fink. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joan and her husband Roger Reinking of Kingsley, Iowa and Linda and her husband Eldridge Drury of Holstein, Iowa; grandchildren, Mark Reinking and his wife Lisa of Ankeny, Iowa, Dean Reinking and his wife Jessica of Ankeny, Iowa, John Borchers and his wife Connie of Aberdeen, South Dakota and Julie Borchers and her significant other Rob Stelle of Alexandria, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Noah, Lucas, Evan, Isaac, Alyse, Jude, William, Robin, Connor, Jackson, Cara and Johnna; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment in the Deloit Cemetery in Deloit, Iowa. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 21, 2021.