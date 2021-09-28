Irene Emma Jurgensen April 3, 1924 - September 17, 2021 Irene Emma Jurgensen was born April 3, 1924 to the late George and Emma (Noelck) Isaacs Sr. in Westside, Iowa. She was baptized on May 18, 1924 and later confirmed her faith on April 1, 1938 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia. Irene graduated from Westside High School with the class of 1943. On September 16, 1943, Irene was united in marriage to Merlin Jurgensen at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia. To this union, they were blessed with two daughters: Gloria and Bonnie. They made their home on a farm north of Aspinwall. They lived there until 1963 when they purchased a farm south of Schleswig. After Merlin's passing in 2001, Irene made her home in Denison. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She worked beside her husband doing farm work, milking cows, raising chickens and ducks. She enjoyed outside work and took a lot of pride in yard work, especially her many beautiful flowers. Irene was an avid collector of cardinals and each cardinal was unique and never the same. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking many birthday meals and her wonderful angel food cake. She had a strong faith in her Lord and a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. Irene passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison attaining the age of ninety-seven years, five months and fourteen days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Merlin Jurgensen; daughter: Bonnie Beyerink; sons-in-law: Wayne Kuehnhold and Duane "Barney" Beyerink; granddaughter-in-law: Lagene Kuehnhold; siblings: George Isaacs Jr., Pearl Ewoldt and Bernice Hornung. Left to cherish her memories, her daughter: Gloria Kuehnhold of Denison; six grandchildren: Dean Boger and his wife Elizabeth, Denise Slechta, Jennifer Beyerink, Tim Kuehnhold, Jacque and her husband Steve Blackburn and Janeen and her husband Dana Lobaugh; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in the Manning Cemetery in Manning, Iowa. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Lamb," "In the Garden," "On Eagle's Wings" and "The Lord's My Shepherd, I'll Not Want." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Tim Kuehnhold, and Dean Boger. Serving as pallbearers were Denise Slechta, R.J. Slechta, Janeen Lobaugh, Derek Lobaugh, Eric Meislahn and Bob Ewoldt. Following the committal service, he family invited everyone to the Pizza Ranch for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 28, 2021.