James Nathan "Jim" Specht September 26, 1966 - October 30, 2020 Hastings resident James Nathan "Jim" Specht, 54, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed on First Presbyterian Church's Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings
. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Crossroads Rescue Mission of Hastings or Morrison Cancer Center. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com
. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. Jim was born on September 26, 1966, in Beatrice, NE. He was the son of Wayne and Elaine Specht. Jim "grew up" in Denison, IA, and graduated with the Class of 1985. After attending Iowa State University, he worked in radio in Ames, IA, Lincoln, NE, and ended his radio career after several years on KHAS in Hastings, NE. James began work with Hastings Utilities as a Control Room Operator in April 2009. Jim enjoyed golfing and playing bass guitar with local area bands. Jim was preceded in death by his father Wayne Specht in 2017. Survivors include his mother, Elaine Specht, of Hastings, NE; brother, Jonathan Specht, of Lee's Summit, MO; nieces Amanda and Esther and nephew Bill.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Nov. 6, 2020.