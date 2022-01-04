Janice Colleen Deiber December 5, 1940 - December 25, 2021 Janice Colleen Deiber was born on December 5, 1940 to Leonard and Lucille (Clausen) Slechta in Denison. She was baptized at the Presbyterian church in Vail on February 1, 1941 and confirmed her faith on December 24, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Janice married Lloyd Deiber on August 13, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and a son, Tim and a daughter, Tammy were born to this union. The family made their home in Denison. She was a homemaker and worked in retail at Coast-to-Coast and Little Tiger. Later in life, she worked as a home care aide and as "the immunization secretary" for many years until she retired in 2003. Janice was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Ladies' Aid. If you knew Jan and Lloyd you knew that there was a camper not far behind them. In their early years, they enjoyed bowling league. Playing cards with friends and meeting for coffee were activities that occurred until the end of her life. Reading, knitting and crocheting were some of her favorite pastimes. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Janice passed away, surrounded by her family, on December 25, 2021 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at the age of 81 years and 20 days. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bruce Argotsinger; and sister, Judy Fast. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Deiber of Denison; children: Tim Deiber of Denison and daughter, Tammy (Todd) Lewis of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren: Lucas (MaKayla Irlbeck) Deiber of Denison, Jaymie Argotsinger of Omaha, and Cydnie Argotsinger of Omaha; great-grandson, Lane Deiber; sister, Joann Wood of Manning; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Just As I Am." Soloist Jaymie Argotsinger sang "On Eagle's Wings." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jaymie Argotsinger, Cydnie Argotsinger, Lucas Deiber, MaKayla Irlbeck, Lane Deiber, Gorden & Jo Petersen, and Gorden & Joyce Weller. Serving as pallbearers were Lucas Deiber, Mike Cook, Stan Deiber, Matt Deiber, Joe Fast and Michelle Kumm. Following the burial, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 4, 2022.