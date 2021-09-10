Jean Margaret Remmes January 27, 1926 - July 19, 2021 Jean Margaret Remmes was born January 27, 1926 in Charter Oak, Iowa. She was the daughter of Bernard and Verna (Staley) Remmes. She died on July 19, 2021 at the age of 95. She attended St. Boniface Catholic Grade School and graduated from Charter Oak Community School in 1943. She worked for Iowa Public Service Company in Charter Oak for 45 years retiring in January 1991. She served as a member of the St. Boniface Parish Council, sang in the choir, and served as Eucharist Minister. She was a member of the Charter Oak Clubetts and spent many hours planting and maintaining planters and in the Arboretum. She helped deliver meals on wheels and worked at many town celebrations and fundraisers. She was well known for her famous cinnamon rolls, that always brought quite a price at fundraisers. She is survived by brothers Fr. Richard of Arcadia, Iowa and Joseph of Denison, Iowa and sister Catherine of Denison,Iowa; sisters-in-law Marian Remmes, Colleen Schaben, Jeri Remmes, and Ruth Remmes, many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Thomas, William, John, James, and Leo and two sisters Marilyn Mechura and Helen Steele and brothers-in-law Gerald Mechura and Almon Steele. An 11:00 A.M. funeral service was officiated by Fr. Shinoj Jose and Fr. Richard Remmes on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Interment was held at St. Boniface Cemetery in Charter Oak, Iowa. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 10, 2021.