Jeffrey L. Hudson December 14, 1968 - September 29, 2020 Jeffrey Lynn "Jeff" Hudson, made his entrance into this life on December 14, 1968, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He was one of seven blessings to his parents Dennis Hudson and Patricia (Imhoff) (Hudson) Hovinga. Changing scenery often, Jeff obtained his GED and furthered his education with two years of college graduating with a certificate in diesel mechanics. Throughout his life, Jeff deeply treasured his family. He was instinctively encouraging, motivating, and uplifting to everyone around him. Being an avid sports fan, Jeff could be heard rooting on his favorite team, the Chargers, and with that love for sports, it was no surprise he jumped right into coaching his kids' sporting activities. Jeff was often referred to as a second dad by many of his children's friends. He always had time to sit and chat with them and lift them up in spirit. Jeff enjoyed going out for a round of golf, the wind blowing through his hair while joy riding in the Chevy 409, giving of himself freely and loving his grandbabies. His enthusiasm, smile, and boisterous laugh made each day better. You were never alone if Jeff was around. He would make it a point to make sure you knew you were loved with one of his famous big bear hugs. In 2012, Jeff married the love of his life, Jodie Rohlf, and they made their home in Ida Grove, Iowa. He was currently employed at GOMACO in Ida Grove as a service tech. Jeff forged a 51-year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and faith. His beautiful soul has gone on before us but will live on everyday in the hearts of those who have loved him. Jeff leaves behind his wife, Jodie Hudson of Ida Grove, IA; children Damon Hudson (significant other Aly Phillips) of Center Point, IA, Cassidy Hudson of Des Moines, IA, Lisa (Brian) Lundell of Kiron, IA, Kristina (Jake) Blackman of Ida Grove, IA, Tyler Andrews of Cedar Falls, IA and Madison Schiernbeck of Ida Grove, IA; parents Dennis (Bonnie) Hudson of Rolfe, IA and Patricia Hovinga of Laurens, IA; grandchildren Ava and Levi Blackman and Noah Lundell; brothers Dean Hudson (Dawn) of Ruthven, IA, Curt (Lorie) Hudson of Laurens, IA and Craig Hudson of Laurens, IA; sisters Penny ("Bug") Rubel of Curlew, IA and Joni (Kenny) Bentsen of Sac City, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his infant brother Douglas Hudson; his maternal and paternal grandparents; stepfather Dennis "Hank" Hovinga; and niece Amy Hudson.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 9, 2020.