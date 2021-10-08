Menu
Jerome Mackey
Jerome J. Mackey April 26, 1939 - October 2, 2021 Age 82 - Survived by wife of 59 years, Neva Mackey; children, Michael (Shelley), Janet (Chad) Christiansen, Annie (Creig) Coffman and 6 grandchildren. Funeral Service was held, Thursday, October 7 at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Churdan, Iowa. Memorials to the Logan Knights of Columbus. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet Christiansen's Office GS
October 6, 2021
