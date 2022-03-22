Jerry Dean Whitmore June 10, 1942 - February 21, 2022 Jerry Dean Whitmore, 79, Jerry died on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born on June 10, 1942 in Woodbine, Iowa to Clifford and Vivien (Lewis) Whitmore. He grew up in Woodbine, graduating in the class of 1960. Jerry went to work for Swift's Packing House. In June of 1964, Jerry was united in marriage to Sharon Michel before he was drafted to serve his country in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Hood until his honorable discharge. Jerry came back to the Woodbine area and worked at Swift's for a short time before going to work for the USDA doing inspections. In 1970, the family moved to Denison. Jerry and Sharon were divorced in 1993. After Jerry's retirement, he enjoyed living in Texas in the winters and Okoboji, Iowa in the summer time. In 2008, he settled down back at his family farm outside of Woodbine. Jerry was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to go camping and especially enjoyed sitting around a campfire. He also enjoyed singing and striking up a conversation. He had many stories to tell. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Kent. He is survived by his children, Jeff Whitmore of Charter Oak, Iowa and Keli King of Logan, Iowa; grandchildren, Autumn (Curtis) Sewell, Heidi (Devin) Weishaubt, Kaleb King, Macy King, Jaxon Baker, Brody Baker and Alice Baker; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Kajun; brother, Dick (Betty) Whitmore of Oxford, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Rev. Dennis Lovell presided over the service. The recorded musical selections were "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson and "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox" by Joe Diffie. The pallbearers were Kaleb King, Jeremy King, Jaxon Baker, Scott Whitmore, Brian Jensen, Roger Preul and Rod Randol. Jerry's final resting place is at the Woodbine Cemetery. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 22, 2022.