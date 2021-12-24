Joel Ray Gustafson September 4, 1955 - December 16, 2021 Joel Ray Gustafson was born on September 4, 1955, to Melvin and Emeline (Schultz) Gustafson in Denison, Iowa. Joel was baptized and confirmed his faith on January 24, 1982. He graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1973. Joel had a strong work ethic and always worked more than one job. While working at Farmland Foods Incorporated, he set his sights on a career with UPS and worked tirelessly until he was hired by them full-time. At UPS Joel found his calling and was known by everyone on his route. He was a friend to all and made his deliveries with a smile and kind word. Joel was a devoted husband and father. He married Kimberly Hart on March 28, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, and they were blessed with five beautiful children. Joel shepherded his family and raised them in faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. For twenty-five years Joel safeguarded his community as a cherished member of the Denison Fire Department where he was lovingly known as "Gus". Joel's favorite pastime was spending time with his children and grandchildren, and when he could not be with them, he spent time in his woodworking shop making them gifts, toys, and furniture. Joel passed away unexpectedly at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska on December 16, 2021, at the age of 66 years, three months, and 12 days. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Gustafson, and father-in-law James Hart. He is survived by his wife, Kim Gustafson of Denison; five children: Chelsea (Cory) Bachman of Gretna, Nebraska, Colbie (Andrew) Harberts of Polk City, Iowa, Andrew (Heather) Gustafson of Fishers, Indiana, Reggie (Beca Hubbard) Gustafson of Des Moines, Whitney Gustafson of Ankeny; eight grandchildren: Camden Harberts, Zander Harberts, Livia Harberts, Knox Harberts, Major Harberts, Averi Bachman, Eliana Bachman and Merrick Bachman; mother, Emeline Gustafson, and mother-in-law Lois Hart; brother, Rick (Vicki) Gustafson of Ogden; sister, Cindy (Tracy) Buck of Breda; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Josh Keinath officiated the service with interment in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak, Iowa. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "When Peace Like a River" and "How Great Thou Art." Recorded musical selections included "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Groban and "Be Still" by The Fray. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Camden Harberts, Zander Harberts, Livia Harberts, Knox Harberts, Major Harberts, Averi Bachman, Eliana Bachman and Merrick Bachman. Serving as pallbearers were Trevor Gress, Aaron Gress, Christian Berens, Chase Hart, Dustin Hogan, Josh Hart, Tanner Hart and Mikael Gustafson. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to the Zion Fellowship Hall for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



