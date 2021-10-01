John Albert Vetter May 19, 1940 - September 27, 2021 John Albert Vetter, 81, of Arcadia, IA, passed away peacefully next to his wife at 4:55 AM in his home on his rural Arcadia farm September 27, 2021. John, son of Albert & Emma (Thies) Vetter, was born on May 19, 1940 on his family's farm near Arcadia. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia on June 2, 1940. He was then confirmed at that same church on April 11, 1954. He attended Washington #3 country school until the 6th grade. He transferred to Arcadia High School from 7th through 9th grade, he then attended Westside High School for 10th grade before it changed names to Ar-We-Va high school for his 11th and 12th grade year and was a member of the second class to graduate from Ar-We-Va High School in 1958. Following graduation John continued to help his dad farm and worked for the railroad. He continued to farm while taking on responsibilities at the Farm Service Cooperative in Westside, IA. On June 23, 1961 he married Bernice K.L. Riley at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. This year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. John farmed outside of Arcadia his entire married life while he took on jobs at Ar-We-Va Community School as a custodian and then a bus driver. Five children were born to the couple, Jeff, Jim, Jean, Janell, & Janice. John & Bernice enjoyed visiting the casinos with family and friends, tending to his garden and chicken chores, going to Ar-We-Va sporting events, watching their kids and grandkids play ball, and hosting Sunday dinner at the family farm where he shared his good humor with any family and friends who would stop by. John believed in helping his community. He served on the Arcadia Telephone Company Board of Directors, and the Arcadia Cooperative as Board of Directors. John is survived by his wife, Bernice; sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Vetter of Arcadia; Jim (Patty) Vetter of Arcadia; Jean (Brian) Hausman of Arcadia; Janell (Doyle) Butler of Blarisburg; and Janice (Matt) Wilken of Westside; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn (Earl) Thomas of Templeton, Janet Weeks of Carroll, several nieces & nephews, and many extended family members. John was preceded in death by his parents (Albert & Emma Vetter); Bernice's parents (Oral & Elenonra Riley); his granddaughter (Talia Bruch), and five brothers-in-law (Robert Riley, Raymond Johnson, Gary Riddle, Merlin Otto, & Steve Weeks). Funeral service were held Friday, October 1, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with Pastor Ben Dose officiating. Organist for the service will be Rebecca Dose. Casket bearers will be Jonathan Vetter, Dylan Vetter, Eric Vetter, Tyler Petersen, Seth Drumheller, Grant Wilken Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
. A livestream of John's service may be viewed on Facebook at Zion Lutheran Church Arcadia, Iowa.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 1, 2021.