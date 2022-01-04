Joyce Elaine Denker February 2, 1927 - December 17, 2021 Joyce Elaine Denker, daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Schwieso) Rickert, was born on February 2, 1927 in Kiron, Iowa. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla on April 6, 1941. Joyce graduated from Vail High School in 1945. She continued her education at teacher's college in Cedar Falls for 2 years. She taught for 3 years and then attended business college in Sioux City, Iowa. She then moved to Denison, Iowa to work as a cashier at JCPenney for a year. On September 9, 1951 Joyce was united in marriage with Elmer Denker at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. To this union 8 children were born: Thomas, Diane, Timothy, Carolyn, Terry, Theresa, Richard, and Curtis. Joyce was a proud homemaker, mother, and farmer's wife. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in the Evening Guild and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, and attending her children's and grandchildren's events. Joyce also enjoyed card club, embroidering, puzzles, and visits from her family. Joyce passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 94 years, 10 months, and 15 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude Rickert, and her brothers, Darrell and Kenneth. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Elmer Denker of Denison, Iowa; Tom (Margaret) Denker of Manning, Iowa; Diane (David) Reisz of Denison, Iowa; Timothy Denker of Denison, Iowa; Carolyn (Steve) Vollstedt of Urbandale, Iowa; Terry (Rae Ellen) Denker of Omaha, Nebraska; Theresa (Jeff) Thompson of Papillion, Nebraska; Richard (Candi) Denker of Denison, Iowa; Curtis (Marchelle) of Sioux City, Iowa; brother Charles Rickert of Denison, Iowa; grandchildren Adam (Colleen) Denker; Angela (Dale) Hargens, Andrea (Dan) Leitz, Alex (Katie) Denker, Cory (Molly) Reisz, Alisha (Joel) Jepsen, Stephanie Reisz, Brittany (Ben) Martin, Shelby Denker, Kyle (Lindsey) Vollstedt, Chad (Belinda) Vollstedt, Megan (Kyle) Schilling, Lindsey Denker, Samantha (Jon) Ott, Lucy Denker, Mallory (Jesse) VanGerven, Amy Donaldson, Laura (Jason) Ruggerio, Catherine Thomas, Elizabeth Thompson, Eric Donaldson, Jayden Denker, Caleb Denker, Paige (Ty) DeRocher, Jacob Denker; great-grandchildren Cole, Matthew, Austin, Allison, Miles, Carly, and McKenzie Denker; Emma, Owen, and Eryn Reisz; Tyler Satre, Gracie and Lilly Jepsen; Jey Yackley; Kaiden and Alexa Vollstedt; Iyla, Stella, Malcolm, Decker, and June Vollstedt; Kylee Schilling; Eldon and Sterling VanGerven; Olivia and Jordan Ruggerio and Isabella Thomas. An 11:00A.M. graveside service was officiated by Rev. Kurt Kaiser on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Interment was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 4, 2022.