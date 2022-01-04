Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Denison Bulletin Review
Denison Bulletin Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Denker
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
Joyce Elaine Denker February 2, 1927 - December 17, 2021 Joyce Elaine Denker, daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Schwieso) Rickert, was born on February 2, 1927 in Kiron, Iowa. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla on April 6, 1941. Joyce graduated from Vail High School in 1945. She continued her education at teacher's college in Cedar Falls for 2 years. She taught for 3 years and then attended business college in Sioux City, Iowa. She then moved to Denison, Iowa to work as a cashier at JCPenney for a year. On September 9, 1951 Joyce was united in marriage with Elmer Denker at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. To this union 8 children were born: Thomas, Diane, Timothy, Carolyn, Terry, Theresa, Richard, and Curtis. Joyce was a proud homemaker, mother, and farmer's wife. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in the Evening Guild and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, and attending her children's and grandchildren's events. Joyce also enjoyed card club, embroidering, puzzles, and visits from her family. Joyce passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 94 years, 10 months, and 15 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude Rickert, and her brothers, Darrell and Kenneth. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Elmer Denker of Denison, Iowa; Tom (Margaret) Denker of Manning, Iowa; Diane (David) Reisz of Denison, Iowa; Timothy Denker of Denison, Iowa; Carolyn (Steve) Vollstedt of Urbandale, Iowa; Terry (Rae Ellen) Denker of Omaha, Nebraska; Theresa (Jeff) Thompson of Papillion, Nebraska; Richard (Candi) Denker of Denison, Iowa; Curtis (Marchelle) of Sioux City, Iowa; brother Charles Rickert of Denison, Iowa; grandchildren Adam (Colleen) Denker; Angela (Dale) Hargens, Andrea (Dan) Leitz, Alex (Katie) Denker, Cory (Molly) Reisz, Alisha (Joel) Jepsen, Stephanie Reisz, Brittany (Ben) Martin, Shelby Denker, Kyle (Lindsey) Vollstedt, Chad (Belinda) Vollstedt, Megan (Kyle) Schilling, Lindsey Denker, Samantha (Jon) Ott, Lucy Denker, Mallory (Jesse) VanGerven, Amy Donaldson, Laura (Jason) Ruggerio, Catherine Thomas, Elizabeth Thompson, Eric Donaldson, Jayden Denker, Caleb Denker, Paige (Ty) DeRocher, Jacob Denker; great-grandchildren Cole, Matthew, Austin, Allison, Miles, Carly, and McKenzie Denker; Emma, Owen, and Eryn Reisz; Tyler Satre, Gracie and Lilly Jepsen; Jey Yackley; Kaiden and Alexa Vollstedt; Iyla, Stella, Malcolm, Decker, and June Vollstedt; Kylee Schilling; Eldon and Sterling VanGerven; Olivia and Jordan Ruggerio and Isabella Thomas. An 11:00A.M. graveside service was officiated by Rev. Kurt Kaiser on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Interment was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Delmer E. Denker
Family
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Elmer and family. Joyce was a very special lady and friend. She will sorely be missed by all. Rest In Peace Joyce.
....
Friend
January 2, 2022
Elmer and Family, My prayers and condolences on the passing of Joyce. She was a great lady and will be missed by many. God Bless. Mike
Michael Francois and Family
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. It's always hard to lose your Mother. No matter what age you are!
Ann Behan
December 20, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Joyce, such a lovely lady she will be greatly missed. Our sympathy to Elmer and families. Gods speed Joyce!! Love Ray & Dorothy
Ray & Dorothy Francois
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results