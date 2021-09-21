Kathleen Mary (Besanson) Kiepe April 11, 1944 - September 8, 2021 Kathleen Mary (Besanson) Kiepe was born April 11, 1944 to the late Ward and Leah (Hartz) Besanson. She received her early education in Delmont, South Dakota and graduated from Charter Oak High School. After graduation, she attended cosmetology school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was united in marriage to Larry Gluesing and together they had one son: Karis Gluesing. Later, she married Ervin Kiepe on August 4, 1973 and to this union, they were blessed with one son: Chad Kiepe. They made their home in Ute, Iowa. Kathleen enjoyed playing cards, visiting with friends, bowling, cooking and baking; especially her favorite caramel rolls. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren's activities and helping with community events. She was a hard worker and devoted housewife. Kathleen had a strong faith in her Lord who loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren. Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home in Ute attaining the age of seventy-seven years, four months and twenty-eight days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ervin A. Kiepe; son: Karis Gluesing; brother: Kay Besanson. She is survived by her son: Chad Kiepe and his wife Rachael of Ute; grandchildren: Dylan, Landon, Leah and Lydia; brother: Karis Besanson of Coppell, Texas; sister-in-law: BJ Besanson of Wilmington, North Carolina; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 9:30 A.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak, Iowa. Fr. Michael Cronin officiated the service with interment in Saint Claire Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Recorded hymnal selections included "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art" by Alan Jackson. Serving as pallbearers were Chad Kiepe, Dylan Kiepe, Landon Kiepe, Dominic Fouts, Rex Polser and Todd Schultz. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 21, 2021.