Kenneth Wesley Langer November 20, 1920 - November 26, 2020 Kenneth Wesley Langer, age 100, died at Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines, Iowa on November 26, 2020. Private family viewing at Westover and private graveside services will be held at the Resthaven Cemetery. Ken was born the son of Ed and Alma Langer of Denison, IA. November 20, 1920. He graduated from Denison High School, in 1938. In high school he became active in FFA and later served as Iowa State FFA President. In 1942, after graduating from Iowa State University in Agricultural Economics, Ken served 41 months in the army, which upon his honorable discharge, became a staff member of the Iowa Farm Bureau for nearly 39 years. This tenure was interrupted one year, Ken earned his master's degree at Wisconsin University in 1950. Ken was active in his church, First United Methodist Church in Des Moines; a long-time member of the American Legion and a former member of the Golden K Kiwanis. He enjoyed golf, travelling, playing bridge and managing the home farm. In September 1949, Ken married Elaine Scarcliff. They had two adopted children, daughter Linda and son William (Bill). Ken is survived by his son, Bill (Sheri) of Perth, ND; grandson Matthew (Kayla) Langer, Lincoln, ND and Melissa (Brad) Carson of Bismarck, ND. Great grandsons, Michael Carson, Lucas Langer, Harvey Carson, Brayden Langer and Waylon Carson. Also surviving is Ken's brother, John Langer, Denison, IA, niece, Martha Harris, nephews, Jack Rath & Grant Lockmiller, and son-in-law, John Cook. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2002 and his daughter, Linda Cook, in 2016, as well as his parents and 2 sisters.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 18, 2020.