Kenneth Olson September 24, 1952 - June 16, 2021 Kenneth Olson, 68, of Creston, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue of Creston at 205 S Sumner Ave, Creston, IA 50801. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
. Kenneth Ray Olson was born in Denison, Iowa on September 24, 1952, the son of Raymond Ernest and Georgia Helen (Jones) Olson. The family resided in Dow City, Iowa and Kenneth was educated in the Schleswig Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1972. Following graduation, Kenneth enlisted in the United States Navy and was discharged 9 months later, due to medical reasons. Upon his return to civilian life, Kenneth worked several years for IBP, now Tyson Foods. He also was a truck driver, driving a semi over the road a few years. Kenneth worked for several farmers in the Sioux City, Iowa area and later worked at Boyer Valley. Kenneth was united in marriage to Elisabeth "Lisa" Hanke on August 1, 1990 in Denison. Along with his brother Ralph and Bob Loftus, Kenneth started Olson Construction and continued this business until 1997. Kenneth then began an 8-year career with APC and worked as the Plant Superintendent the last 6 years. Kenneth and Lisa moved to Colorado where Kenneth returned to Construction work. After several years, the couple returned to Iowa and Kenneth worked for Iowa Select until his health began to decline. Kenneth loved camping and socializing with his family and friends. He was a handy man and could repair or fix just about anything. Over the years, Kenneth purchased and renovated several rental properties. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Although he never had children of his own, Kenneth is survived by his step-children: Megan (husband Jake) Williamson of Creston and Alex Clark also of Creston. He was a grandfather to Leo and Finn Williamson; He is also survived by a brother, Ralph (wife Annie) Olson of Ankeny, Iowa; Nephew, Ryan (wife Andi) Olson of Ames, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Gail Olson of Omaha, Nebraska and Nieces, Monica and Michelle Olson. He was loved by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. May God grant comfort and strength to those who mourn. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lisa in 2019; a brother, Bob Olson in 2002, a nephew, Jeffrey Olson and other extended members of his family.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 25, 2021.