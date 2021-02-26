Kyler A. Bryan May 22, 2002 - February 21, 2021 Kyler A. Bryan, age 18, passed away February 21, 2021. He was born May 22, 2002 in Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Julie Kessel-Schultz. Kyler is survived by his mother, Jenise (Frazier) Bryan; brother, Tylan Marquez; sisters, Morgan Bryan, Jaycee Bryan, Chloe Hoagland; grandparents, Chris and Troy Frazier, Tom Wagner and Tom Schultz; great grandparents, Sharon Espeseth; Alice Schwarte, and Jerry and Starr Schwarte; 5 aunts, 2 uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Feb. 26, 2021.