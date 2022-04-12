Father Xavier, Leonard Joseph Dieter, OCSO February 7, 1930 - March 3, 2022 Father Xavier, Leonard Joseph Dieter, OCSO, 92 passed away March 3, 2022 at New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa where he lived as a monk with his brothers for 72 years. Father Xavier was born on February 7, 1930, in Vail, Iowa, to Leonard and Mae (Lynch) Dieter. He was baptized and confirmed in Ann's Catholic Church and attended St. Ann's Catholic School in Vail, IA. He attended Creighton Preparatory High School in Omaha, NE. Father Xavier entered New Melleray Abbey on March 24, 1950. He celebrated his ordination to the priesthood on May 1, 1958. Father Xavier was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Clarita Rocky, Lillian Dieter, Elizabeth Fitzsimmons, Theresa Sullivan, Margaret Maiefski and Mary Geraldine Laney; three brothers, Cyril Dieter, Leonard Dieter and Dr. Frank Dieter. Father Xavier is survived by his sister Mary Catherine Goodrich, the community of New Melleray, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held at New Melleray Abbey on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Apr. 12, 2022.