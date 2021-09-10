Lester Dean Boettger January 29, 1937 - September 4, 2021 Lester Dean Boettger was born on January 29, 1937, to John and Elsie (Finneran) Boettger on the family farm near Denison. He was baptized and later confirmed in his faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Les attended country school during his elementary years and he graduated from Denison High School. Les enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and honorably served his country. Les was united in marriage to Frances Dorale on February 9, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Les farmed his entire life near Denison until he retired in 1999. He was part owner at B&B Garage in Manilla. After his brother, Jack, passed away, he and his three brothers ran the Jo Mart Steakhouse in Denison. Les also worked as a crop insurance adjuster. Les loved to go coon hunting every winter. He never missed an opportunity to give someone a hard time, especially when it came to International tractors and trucks. He enjoyed playing card games with their neighbors, especially Schafkopf. Les and Frances played in a bowling league for many years. Spending time with family was important to Les. He enjoyed watching his daughter and granddaughter show horses. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play ball. Les and Frances cherished traveling the country, especially their annual trips to Las Vegas. They always enjoyed cruises together. Les passed away on September 4, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of 84 years, seven months and six days. Les was preceded in death by his parents; son: Allan Boettger; and four brothers: Hugo, Ray, Art and Jack Boettger. He is survived by his wife: Frances Boettger of Denison; children: Larry (Jane) Boettger, Diane (Tim) Goslar, and Patricia (Doug) Davis all of Denison; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private Family Services were held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison,Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Rock of Ages," "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jerry Boettger, Ralph Dorale and Roger Boettger. Serving as pallbearers were Scott Boettger, Brett Boettger, Brandon Hodgson, Kevin Goslar, Kathi Goslar, Austin Davis and Terrance Gray. Military Honors were members of the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 10, 2021.