Lois Louise (Kuhlmann) Butler January 20, 1927 - September 12, 2021 We celebrate the life of Lois Louise (Kuhlmann) Butler, who was born near Charter Oak, Iowa on January 20, 1927, to parents Eliza (Teut) Kuhlmann and Paul H. Kuhlmann Sr. She died peacefully, with her family at her side, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa on September 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Blaine Charles Butler; siblings, sister Ruth (Kuhlmann) Burnett; brother Paul F. Kuhlmann Jr.; son Noel; parents Eliza and Paul H. Kuhlmann Sr.; and daughter-in-law Barbara Butler. Born and raised near Charter Oak, she attended Lutheran School and graduated from Charter Oak High School in 1944. After graduating from high school, Lois attended Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa for the next two years. Following her studies in Home Economics at Iowa State College, she returned to Charter Oak where she married her high school sweetheart Blaine Butler, recently discharged from his service in the US Navy, on September 15, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church. From that union, 4 sons and 1 daughter were born and raised in Charter Oak. Lois dedicated her years not only to raising her family, caring for extended family, and tending the household, but as her children were getting older she took a position working outside the home in the local educational community. She was the Administrative Secretary to the Principal of Charter Oak-Ute High School from 1968 -1982 where in her role she made a difference in the lives of many students, often unknowingly. Following her tenure serving at the high school, Lois and Blaine moved from Charter Oak to their home on Crestview Drive in Denison where they enjoyed many years spending time with family, friends, attending social events, traveling - including time spent in Southern California before relocating to Silver Ridge Senior Living in 2014. After Blaine's passing in April of 2018, Lois remained a resident of Silver Ridge Senior Living until July of 2018. She then relocated to Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison where she spent the remainder of her days. Lois's life journey, more than 94 years, encompassed a myriad of experiences, all centering around a dedication to others as evidenced in numerous ways. A few of those ways she impacted others were: as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Charter Oak and later a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Denison, where she sung in the choir and assisted with church events; as a unifier she organized and hosted social events - especially around her love of being with friends and bringing others together to play the card game Bridge; as a parent she encouraged learning and expedition by packing up the station wagon or van with the family traveling across the country several times throughout the years visiting historical sites as well as relatives; and, as a gracious host she welcomed family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances' into her home to share a meal, or company. As a dedicated spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, Lois's commitment to her family was of primary importance, and she leaves her family a legacy of caring and love. Thankful for the years spent with Lois, and for her gift of life, is her family whom she leaves behind: son Craig Butler and his children/grandchildren: Abby Bockholt, husband Nate Bockholt, and their children, Claire, Annika, Bryce, and Nina; Paul Butler, wife Chloe Butler, and their children Harriet and Dorothy; Anna Lukehart, husband Alex Lukehart, and their children Henrik and Emilia; son Steven Butler; son Timothy Butler; son David Butler, wife Kristina Butler and their children Blaine and Vance; and daughter Jill Butler, husband Mark McCoy, Jill's children Natasha Fitzgibbon, husband Corey Fitzgibbon, and their children Colton, Griffin, and Kennedy; and son Alex Paul. In addition to her immediate family, Lois will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Lois's gifts of intelligence, determination, resiliency, humor, and caring will be held close to our hearts. We will draw upon the many lessons about life that she taught us through her words and actions, and for that - we are forever grateful. Visitation will be held 9:30 - 10:15 A. M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak with a Graveside Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 17, 2021.