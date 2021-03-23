Loretta Jane Petersen August 22, 1920 - March 17, 2021 Loretta's life was a testimony of her faith, which was so evident in the steadfastness and depth of her love, kindness, generosity and compassion. She was a loving Mom and Grandma, was a caring and selfless friend, and was generous with her time, talents and treasure. Loretta Petersen-Arnold was born near Manilla on August 22, 1920 the daughter of John and Adelia Joens. She was called to her heavenly home on March 17, 2021 at the age of 100 and is resting in joyful peace in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Loretta was received into God's Kingdom of Grace through the Holy Sacrament of Baptism on December 22, 1920 and was confirmed on April 14, 1935, both at Trinity Lutheran Church. She graduated from Manilla Community School and attended St. John Lutheran College in Winfield, Kansas. Loretta was united in marriage to Raynen Petersen and was blessed with two children. The family lived in several states, moving to Mapleton, Iowa, where she resided for almost 25 years. Raynen passed away in 1989 after a long illness. Loretta married Mervin Arnold in 1996, gained a bonus family, and coming full circle, returned to Manilla. She lived in her own home until she was 100 years old, still possessed a current driver's license, and until the virus, attended church and church activities, played Bridge, spent time with her friends and family on a regular basis. After her birthday, she moved to Colorado and lived with her daughter and son-in-law until her death. Through the years, Loretta worked at several jobs. She taught country school, was a secretary at the Lutheran Home Finding Society in Fort Dodge, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and at First Lutheran Church in Omaha. She worked at a fiberglass plant in Minnesota spraying and waxing the hulls of cabin cruisers and snowmobile hoods. She last worked for 15 years as a secretary for the Monona County Department of Human Services, before retiring in 1989. During her life, Loretta was active in her church and community. She enjoyed volunteer work, teaching Sunday School and Midweek classes, reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, knitting, genealogy, traveling with family and her dear Mapleton friends. She also wrote (and illustrated) many imaginative, funny, and sometimes corny stories for her grandchildren and family and friends to celebrate their notable events and special days. Loretta was preceded in death by both husbands, her parents, Harold, her older brother, Verdella Koester, her sister, sisters in law, Leora Gruhn, Eugenia Joens, and Marian Joens, brothers-in-law, Clarence Koester, Lyle Gruhn, and step-grandson, Michael Friedrichsen. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dave Petersen, Barb (Greg) Swanson, grandchildren, Nate (Sarah) Swanson, Nick Swanson, and Max Petersen, brother Art (Peggy) Joens, her bonus daughter, Sharlene (Kenneth) Hansen, granddaughters, Marsha (John) Stoll, Michelle Friedrichsen, Marie, (Jeremy) Reynolds, and great grandchildren, Dylan Friedrichsen, Andrew and Rebeca Stoll and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla, IA. With a luncheon following. Arrangements handled by Ohde Funeral Home. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com
for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church 639 3rd Ave., Manilla, IA 51455.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 23, 2021.