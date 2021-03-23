Lori Ann Archer June 13, 1966 - March 19, 2021 Lori Ann Archer, age 54, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Rev. Jody Habinck officiating. Burial will be in the South Jordan Township Cemetery in Moorhead, IA. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home from 1 - 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Those in attendance at Lori's services are asked to abide by Covid-19 guidelines and facemasks are required at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
Lori was born on June 13, 1966 in Omaha, Ne, and she was the daughter of Floyd and Brenda (Potter) Feige. She grew up in California and graduated from Lower Lake High School in Lower Lake, CA. Her family moved to Iowa in 1984 where she was married to Mark Archer on April 4, 1989 at the Soldier Country Lutheran Church. To this union was born a daughter Tasha and they lived near Moorhead. The couple later divorced and Lori moved to Carroll in 2006. Lori loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and she enjoyed going to sport mod and stock car races. Lori is survived by her daughter Tasha Warnke (Russell) of Carroll; three grandchildren: Kiley, Bentley, and Kennedy; her siblings: brother John Feige of Blencoe, IA, sister Melissa Feige of Onawa, IA, sister Linda Schmitz (Bob) of Carroll, sister Tammy Sila (Mike) of Mapleton, and brother Jody Habinck (Becca) of Mankato, MN; her God children Krystle and Anthonny Johansen; and several nieces and nephews. Lori was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Brenda Feige and her best friend Shelly Johansen.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 23, 2021.