Lorraine Marilyn Kolln June 20, 1933 - August 27, 2021 Lorraine was born June 20, 1933 to John and Edith (Moll) Kolln on a farm near Westside, Iowa. She began country school at Paradise #5 northeast of Arion, Iowa. She later attended Arion Elementary in Arion, Iowa. She graduated from Dow City High School in 1952. As a child her fearless horsemanship skills earned her the nickname "Jockle Bean" from her older brothers. She was a gifted artist. Her favorite subjects were animals, especially horses. She taught herself to play the accordion and also played clarinet in the high school band. After high school Lorraine moved to Omaha and worked at Douglas County Hospital during the Polio epidemic. She went on to take radiology classes at University Hospital. She ended her working years at Con Agra Foods, where she worked for 24 years before retiring in 2000. In her later years, she devoted herself to helping any cat who crossed her path. She fed many ferals and gave homes to many strays. Lorraine was a very sympathetic person and would gladly share all that she possessed if you were in need. In 2010 she moved to Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs. She was a fierce Bingo player and a feisty patient. Lorraine was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Ernest, Eldon and wife Rose, Raymond, Arnold and wife Darlene; sisters, Louise and husband Jim Sheley, Luene and husband Richard Nave; brother-in-law, Donald Sydzyik; and three nieces. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Kolln; daughter, Thereasa Darrington and husband Keith; grandchildren, Mia (Joe) Pagnotta, Krystal Johnson, Amber (Jeff) Kolln, Damien (Jules) Kolln, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Kolln, Morgan (Jordan) Keysor, Kirsten Darrington; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Leola Sydzyik and Lillian Poublon; sister-in-law, Melba Kolln; and many nieces and nephews. Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid 19, no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Midlands Humane Society or please rescue a cat.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 7, 2021.