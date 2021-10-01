Lynette Fay Bohlin December 10, 1953 - September 21, 2021 Lynette Fay Bohlin was born on December 10, 1953, to William and Retha (Rinehart) Clark alongside her twin sister, Linda in Denison, Iowa. She chose to be baptized at the age of 16 in the Church of Christ in Denison. She graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1972. Lynette was united in marriage to Michael Bohlin on March 18, 1978, in Bethany, Missouri and together they were blessed with five children. She worked as a secretary at the Boyer Valley Company and as the lead teacher in the Busy Bee's room at Children's Imagination Station, retiring in 2016. Her greatest joys in life were her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Harrison Ford and the Golden Girls. Lynette passed away surrounded by her family, at her home in Westside, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 67 years, nine months and 11 days. Lynette was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stacy Murray on January 10, 2016; grandson, Michael William Bohlin; father-in-law, George Bohlin; son-in-law, Rob Reis; a niece and several nephews; and other relatives and friends. She is survived by her husband, Michael Bohlin; four children: Scott Bohlin, Jason Bohlin, Jessi Haptonstall, Kelsey Steele and their families; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Linda (Terry) Dohse and Sandy Sorenson; mother-in-law, Valerie Bohlin; sisters-in-law, Patricia Clark and Teressa (Mart) Wallace; brothers-in-law: Rick (Peggy) Bohlin and Steve (Ginn) Bohlin; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Ace Ettleman officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Recorded music selections included "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe, "Well Done" by The Afters and "Everything I Own" by Bread. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Brendan Bohlin, Dylan Murray, Connor Bohlin, Sky Bohlin, Dalton Murray, Gabriel Bohlin, Mindie Haptonstall, Sunshine Bohlin, Emma Haptonstall, Maddox Steele, Breckin Steele, Stacy Murray, Kyler Steele and Zelda Preston. Serving as pallbearers were Dean Sorenson, Danny Sorenson, Doug Vaughn, Jimmy Thomsen, Ricky Blume and Kevin Bohm. Following the graveside service, the family invited everyone to the Brasel Building in Dow City for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 1, 2021.