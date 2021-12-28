Marcella Whilhelmina Namanny Petersen August 10, 1929 - December 18, 2021 Marcella Whilhelmina Namanny Petersen was born August 10, 1929, the daughter of William and Lena Namanny. She passed away December 18, 2021 at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove, Iowa at the age of 92 Marcella was born on the family farm in Hanover Township, Crawford County, Iowa and baptized in Christ November 3, 1929 and was confirmed on April 2, 1944 at Zion Lutheran Church, Denison, Iowa. She received her elementary education at a rural school near her home and later received her GED diploma. On February 19, 1950, Marcella was united in marriage to Melvin Petersen at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. The couple made their home on a farm near Schleswig, Iowa, where together they raised four children. After moving to Schleswig in 1970, she worked for Worldwide Meats and Dialoc Co., in Denison and CB Electronics in Schleswig until retirement. She was a hard worker and excellent cook. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her faith in the Lord and prayer were always a strong presence in her life. She enjoyed the game of golf, church activities and quilting. Melvin and Marcella were frequently seen at dance halls across Iowa, either square dancing or ballroom dancing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, Melvin; their son Timothy; four brothers: Leonard, Wilbur, Kenny and William and three sisters: Donna Mae Weed, Shirley Ahart, and LaDean Hickey. She is survived by her children, Susan Benton of Vermillion, South Dakota; Keith Petersen of Schleswig; and Kerry Petersen (Lois) of Clancy, Montana; her grandchildren Michael Benton, Michelle Wigg, Jessica Funk, and Tyler Petersen; and six great grandchildren Ellie Wigg, Aiden Wigg, Collin Wigg, Jesse Wigg, Beau Funk and Tell Funk; sister-in-law Audrey Namanny of Carroll, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral Services were held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art," "Be Still My Soul" and "Now Thank We All Our God." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Michelle Wigg, Mike Benton, Jessica Funk and Tyler Petersen. Serving as pallbearers were Rodney Weed, Bruce Namanny, Mike Ahart, Dennis Miller, Chad Petersen and Joe Ahart. Following the burial, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 28, 2021.