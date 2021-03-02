Margaret Louise Backhaus November 21, 1941 - February 26, 2021 Margaret Louise, daughter of Marvin and Elaine (Schnack) Andersen, was born November 21, 1941, in Harlan, Iowa. She grew up near Corley on the family farm. When she was in the eighth grade, they moved to another farm near Jacksonville and Margaret graduated from Irwin High School. On December 4, 1960, Margaret was united in marriage with Dennis Backhaus at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Jacksonville. Four sons were born to this couple. For a short time, Margaret and Dennis briefly resided in Omaha where she studied nursing. In 1961, they settled on the present family farm south of Westside. In December of 2020, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Margaret was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She was a member of the choir, Ladies' Aid and LWML. For several years, she taught Sunday School and was Superintendent for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Together, she and Dennis made numerous nativity set figurines for VBS. Margaret enjoyed the farm life. She quilted with the Busy Thimbles and excelled at gardening, canning, baking and cooking. Her cream puffs, chocolate chip cookies, angel food cake, and caramels were family favorites. When her boys were young, Margaret sewed most of their clothing. In the early 1980s, the family was featured as the WOWT Farm Family of the Week. She was an expert euchre player. Her love as a mother-figure extended to the foreign exchange students they hosted. In April of 2019, Margaret was diagnosed with leukemia which she strongly fought. On Friday, February 26, 2021, Margaret passed away at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 79 years. Margaret is survived by her husband Dennis Backhaus of Westside; four sons: David (Diane) Backhaus of Liberty, MO; Rodney (Kristin) Backhaus of Manilla; Jerry (Carla) Backhaus of Westside; and Bill (Jenny) Backhaus of Griswold; 10 grandchildren: Sarah (Aaron) Dixon, Benjamin (Lindsey) Backhaus, Emily Backhaus, Elijah Backhaus, Kaia Backhaus, Sasha Backhaus and fiancé Jake Foley, Nick Backhaus and fiancée Jami Davidson, Jessica (Jared) Hoffman, Larissa (Tanner) Potter and Mandi Backhaus; 7 great-grandchildren: Brayden, Audrey, Elizabeth, Jayden, Paiton, Noah and Amelia; Her siblings: Darlene (Tom) West of Kimballton; Ed (Vickie) Andersen of Kirkman; and Joyce (Merlene) Ostebee of Audubon; and a brother-in-law Duane Deist of Audubon. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Judith Deist and Pat (Tom) Custer. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 2, 2021.