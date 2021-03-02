Margaret A. Ballantine February 22, 1940 - February 25, 2021 Margaret A. Ballantine, 81, Flandreau, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Riverview Healthcare Community, Flandreau. Margaret was born February 22, 1940 at Sioux City, IA to Bernard and Edna Lucille (Walworth) Linderman. She received her education in Dow City, IA graduating from high school in 1957. She married Airman John Ballantine in August of 1958. They lived in different states and countries due to her husband being in the Air Force. Margaret got her nursing degree from Merced Community College, Merced, CA and worked for many years in skilled nursing facilities. They moved to Dow City, IA in 1977 and in 2009 she moved to Thomasville, NC. Margaret moved to Flandreau in June 2013. She was a former member of Bethany Baptist Church, Thomasville and a member of the Trent Baptist Church, Trent, SD. Margaret enjoyed NASCAR, NBA basketball, WWE Wrestling, playing piano, singing, crocheting, knitting and socializing with the church women's group. Margaret is survived by two children, Sarah Ballantine, Flandreau; Thomas James (Cindy) Ballantine, Greensboro, NC; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Steven Harmon and one sister Patricia. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau with burial in Dow City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour preceding services at the chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 2, 2021.