Marian Mae (Kock) Riessen May 23, 1932 - October 2, 2021 Marian Mae (Kock) Riessen was born May 23, 1932 to John and Kathryn (Mau) Kock. She died on October 2, 2021 peacefully at her daughter Lisa's home in Emerson, Iowa at the age of eighty-nine years, four months and nine days. Marian was born on a farm in Jackson Township in Crawford County, Iowa. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith on September 20, 1936 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa by Rev. Carl Schmidt who also confirmed her into the Lutheran faith and officiated at her marriage. Marian "Cookie" graduated from Denison High School on May 25, 1950 and attended Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha. She was united in marriage to Henry Edward Walter Riessen on September 6, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. The couple were blessed with four children, two sons: H. Daniel and his wife , Jackie of Avoca, Rodney and his wife, Lois of rural Harlan, and two daughters: Linda Winfree and her husband Mark of Oberlin, Ohio and Lisa Molnar and her husband, Aaron of Emerson, Iowa. Other survivors include her sister: Lorene Thiede of Harlan; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Henry and brothers: Virgil Kock and John Kock, III. Marian loved her family and her church. She enjoyed family gatherings and was always ready with a plate of cookies and coffee if visitors stopped by. Memorial Services were held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan, Iowa. Rev. Phil Nielsen officiated the service with inurnment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Music selections included "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "When Peace, Like a River" and "What a Day That Will Be." Serving as honorary urnbearers were Randi Riessen, Sarah Winfree, Hannah Gallo, Faith Bruck, Elizabeth Stein, Crystal Sanders, Jade Molnar and Cassidy Molnar. Serving as urnbearers were Trevor Riessen, Zachery Kiesel, Andrew Winfree, Tim Bruck, Heath Stein, Rob Gallo and Dr. Anna Riessen. Following the memorial service, the family invited everyone to the fellowship hall for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 8, 2021.