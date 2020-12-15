Marie Anna (Hartmann) Peterson January 18, 1926 - December 9, 2020 Marie Anna (Hartmann) Peterson was born on January 18, 1926, in Grove Township, Shelby County. She was baptized at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. She attended Grove Township school until the eighth grade. Marie married Gerald T. Malone on December 27, 1945, and they lived in Crawford, Shelby and Harrison counties. Marie worked at Larson's Café. Marie married Edward Peterson on December 15, 1976. Marie was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison on August 24, 1977. She also worked as a scaler at Farmland Foods until her health forced her to retire. Marie was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. She became an active member with the Zion Ladies Aid in 1985; serving as chairman for some-time and donating many crocheted afghans to church fundraising auctions. She was also active with World Relief. Marie was an avid gardener. She enjoyed fishing, traveling on bus tours, the casino, and playing bingo. Marie cared for her daughter, Bert when she was diagnosed with cancer. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie passed away on December 9, 2020, at the Dunlap Specialty Care Center attaining the age of 94 years, ten months and 22 days. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Peterson; two children, Carl Malone and Bertha Malone; and siblings, William Hartmann and Lillian Block. She is survived by six children, Earl (Glenda) Malone of Dunlap, Iowa, Mary Malone of Bellevue, Nebraska, Dale (Robin) Malone of Cottageville, South Carolina, Larry (Lanette) Malone of Dunlap, Irene Beermann of Denison, and Jerry (Raquel) Malone of Dunlap; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A private family funeral service was held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Rock of Ages." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Alicia Bierl and Kandis Schraeder. Serving as pallbearers were Bryan Malone, Bradley Malone, Craig Malone, Mike Beermann, Heath Malone and Allen Beermann. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 15, 2020.