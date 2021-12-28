Marion Rebecca Ream March 4, 1923 - December 20, 2021 Marion Rebecca Ream, eldest daughter of Herman and Rebecca (Parker) Jochimsen, was born March 4, 1923, near Manilla, Iowa. At the age of four, Marion's mother passed away and her sister, Ruth, was sent to South Dakota to be raised by her uncle. Her father later married Ida Ress. Two children, Marvin and Karen, were born to this union. Marion was baptized into the Lutheran faith in 1929 and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla in 1937. She grew up near Manilla and graduated from Manilla High School in 1940. She taught in country schools near Manning and Manilla for a few years. On January 24, 1944, Marion was united in marriage with Henry Ream. They lived and farmed near Manning. Following Henry's death on February 11, 1967, Marion moved into Manning and worked as a nurse aide at the Manning Plaza nursing home. Ultimately, the administration of the facility offered Marion the opportunity to attend Antonian School of Practical Nursing in Carroll to become Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). While a student there, Marion earned the Nightingale Award for "The Best Nurse of the Year". Upon her graduation and successful completion of the licensure exam, she became a LPN in 1970 and worked at the Manning Plaza until her retirement in 1992. After a short retirement, she took the CNA Challenge Test in 2001 and returned to the Plaza to work as a nurse aide. Marion was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manning where she taught Bible Classes, and participated in the Altar Guild, and the quilting group. In addition to her volunteer work at church, she volunteered at the Manning Plaza, Manning Hospital, as well as the Manning Senior Center and New Hope Village Bargain Shoppe. In 1995, Marion was recognized for her many volunteer efforts when she received the State of Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award. Marion began collecting teddy bears when upon moving to Manning in 1967. Her family could not afford to buy Marion a teddy bear when she was a child as necessities such as clothing took priority. She purchased her first teddy bear and began her collection that eventually grew to nearly 200 bears. In her home, there was a room dedicated to the bears. On the wall of this room was a sign that read "Don't feed the bears, they are already stuffed." She enjoyed baking cakes and cookies. Using her apartment sized oven, she baked hundreds of Christmas cookies each year. Many people fondly remember her delicious cakes and frosted cookies. Marion remained in her home until 2015 at which time she moved to the Manning Plaza, now named Accura Healthcare of Manning, where she passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was 98 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-mother Ida Jochimsen, step-sister Winona and her husband, Leroy Rowedder. Marion is survived by her sister, Ruth Schroeder of Indiana, her step-sister Karen and her husband Ed Bohm of Irving, TX and her step-brother, Marvin Jochimsen and his wife Suzanne of Madison, MS as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, including her long-time friend, Jean Voege of Manning, IA. Funeral Service for Marion R. Ream will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church, Manning, Iowa. Reverend Jonathan Conner, Officiating. Congregational Hymns are "How Can I Thank You Lord", "Abide With Me", "I Know That My Redeemer Lives" and "Precious Lord, Take My Hand". Timothy Conner, Organist. Casket Bearers are Douglas Rowedder, Dale Bohm, Joe Stroeher, Jean Voege, Tom Lee, Lynn Nulle and Paul Ehlers. Honorary Casket Bearers are Michael Oldham, Aaron Bohm, Kyle Oldham and Karen Frees. Interment at the Manning Cemetery, Manning, Iowa



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 28, 2021.