Marjorie Marie Hulsebus Armentrout September 7, 1945 - December 13, 2021 Marjorie Marie Hulsebus Armentrout, the daughter of Florence (Hulsebus) Anderson, was born September 7, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa. From 1946 to 1950 she lived in northern Iowa and from 1950 to 1953 she lived in southern Iowa. She resided at Glenwood State Hospital from 1953 to 1972. Marjorie then moved back to Defiance, Iowa to live with her mother. In 1973 Marjorie moved to Denison, Iowa where she became a resident of WESCO. Marjorie resided at Queen Belle Group Home from 1973 to 1978. Marjorie spent about 10 years living in family life homes then moved into her own apartment which she was very proud of. On May 6, 2000 Marjorie was united in marriage to Lee Armentrout. They resided in Denison until 2017 when Marjorie's health started to decline. She then moved to Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt, Iowa. Marjorie worked various jobs through WESCO's work program. She would do recycling and shredding services for various businesses along with cleaning, which she was very meticulous with. Marjorie loved being involved with her WESCO family members from bowling, going for walks, and competing in the Special Olympics. She loved to attend the Adult Day Service program where she spent her days sewing, completing puzzles, going on outings with many of her friends including bingo. She enjoyed sharing stories about her life. Marjorie passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 attaining the age of 76 years 3 months and 6 days. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Anderson Left to cherish her memory is her husband Lee Armentrout of Denison, Iowa her brother John (Ginny) Riebhoff of Kingsley, Iowa; and many other family and friends. A 10:30AM funeral service was officiated by Pastor Laurie Riley on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church in Defiance, Iowa. Interment was held at Union Township Cemetery in Defiance, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 24, 2021.