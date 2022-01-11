Marjorie (Marge) Maxine Brown May 3, 1935 - January 4, 2022 Marjorie (Marge) Maxine Brown was born May 3, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Quandt) Boeck. She passed away on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison Iowa attaining the age of eighty-six years, eight months, and one day. Marge was born on a farm near Charter Oak and was one of seven children. She was only three pounds at birth and survived being premature, getting rickets, and having a broken collarbone all before the age of two. Her father Carl worked for local farmers and the family was always on the move in and around the Charter Oak and Denison area. Marge remembered moving 32 times during her childhood. She attended country school but did not complete her schooling until much later in life when she completed and obtained her GED. She was baptized in the Lutheran Church on May 26, 1935 and confirmed at St. Pauls' Lutheran Church in Hanover Township on April 2, 1950. She later became a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison where she enjoyed attending services throughout the years. Marge was united in marriage to Edward (Bud) Brown on March 14, 1958. The couple made their home in Denison, Iowa and were blessed with the birth of three children. Marge worked several different jobs over the years which included cooking at Eventide and Jaspers, cleaning rooms at the JoMart Motel, helping the children at Headstart, and numerous other positions. She was best known for her years of work at Walmart in Denison where she loved greeting and helping others and was not quite ready to retire but finally did at the age of 82. She enjoyed being around people and continued to surround herself with friends after her retirement. Marge was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was very close to her family and made sure to always work hard to provide for them. She had a love of many things including spending time with family especially for birthdays and holidays, the Chicago Cubs, playing bingo, going to the casino, and playing cards. She enjoyed bowling for many years and traveled all around the area where she met lifelong friends in the process. She also loved to bake and was known for her giant homemade cinnamon rolls, cookies, and banana bread (specially made with chocolate chips for her grand and great-grand daughters). In her most recent years, she enjoyed spending a majority of her time playing cards and penny bingo with her friends at the Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Edna Boeck, husband Edward Brown, two sisters Dorthea Schleis and Linda Boeck, and three brothers, Charles Boeck, Willis Boeck, and Richard Boeck. Those left to cherish her memory include; two sons, Charles (Julie) Brown of Denison, James (Lynn) Brown of Denison, and one daughter; Jean (James) Taffae of Norwalk. Six grandchildren; Nick (Deidra) Brown of Deloit, Jessica Brown and fiance Devin Bueltel of Templeton, Parker Taffae and Sebastian Taffae of Norwalk, Kenzie Taffae, Austin Taffae and fiancé Chelsey McCarthy of West Des Moines. Five great-grandchildren; MacKenzie Jorgensen, Hailey Brown, Cameron Brown, Whitley Brown, and Quinn Taffae. One sister Joleen (Melvin) Frazier of Cedar Rapids; several other family members and many friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "In the Garden," "I'm But a Stranger Here" and "Amazing Grace." Recorded musical selection included "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill. Serving as pallbearers were Robert Quandt, Herb Quandt Jr., David Blum, Greg Miller, Gerald Jors and Austin Taffae. Following the graveside service, the family invited everyone to the Denison Senior Center to join them for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 11, 2022.