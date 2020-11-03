Lois Marlene Marth July 2, 1934 - October 29, 2020 Lois Marlene Marth was born July 2, 1934, to Louis and Edna (Toll) Koeppen in Charter Oak, Iowa. She was baptized August 19, 1934, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute, Iowa, by Pastor Weidmann and confirmed in March 1948 by Pastor Hugo Neiting. Marlene started school at St. Clair #7 (Monona County) then went to Sunny Side Country School and in 5th grade went to Lutheran school in Ute. She then attended Castana High School. On December 28, 1950, she married Edward Marth. The couple was blessed with four children: Debra, Carol, Kenny and Michael. While helping her husband on the farm, Marlene had many part-time jobs including waitressing, working as a CNA, at the flower shop and clothing store. In 1978 the couple had a farm sale and built a new home in Ricketts, Iowa. Marlene then work at Dubuque Pack and the Ricketts Grocery. Marlene was the mayor of the Ricketts for 3 years and served on the city council for 10 years. She was always active in the community they lived in, belonging to the Sunshine Club, Pleasant Valley Club, Jolly Club, Ladies Aid and Circle. Marlene taught Sunday school for many years and held many offices in the church. She was a master gardener who truly enjoyed flowers and the outdoors. In 2004 Marlene and Edward moved to an apartment in Battle Creek, Iowa. Marlene had many friends and did a lot of entertaining. They loved to play cards, travel and go visit their children and grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 69 years, Edward J. Marth of Battle Creek, IA; her children Debra (Clark) Harm of Matthews, NC, Carol Krohnke of Schleswig, IA, Kenneth (Marsha) Marth of Ricketts, IA and Michael (Jill) Marth of Ricketts, IA; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sister Jan (Jimmy) Yockey; aunt Marie Miller; brother-in-law Melvin (Eileen) Naeve; sister-in-law Charlene Naeve; nieces, nephews extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Louis Koeppen; her mother and stepfather Edna and Louie Kelm; son-in-law Douglas Krohnke; father-in-law Edward H. Marth; mother-in-law and stepfather-in-law Hedwig and Roy Naeve; sisters Marge Thiel and Shirley Dunlap; sisters-in-law Betty (Wilbur) Kuhlman and Darlene (Everett) Peasley; and brother-in-law Alvin Naeve.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Nov. 3, 2020.