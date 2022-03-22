Marlin A. Hansen July 18, 1928 - March 13, 2022 Marlin Arthur, son of William and Elsie (Vehrs) Hansen, was born July 18, 1928, in Aspinwall, Iowa. He grew up in Defiance and Manilla, and attended Manilla High School until the ninth grade. Marlin then worked as a truck driver. On August 11, 1950, Marlin was united in marriage with Donna Ann Jensen in Manning. Four children were born to this union. The family made their home in Manilla. On April 5, 1951, Marlin was drafted into the U.S. Army. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and served 13 months in Korea. He was honorably discharged on January 28, 1953, and returned to Iowa. Marlin continued driving truck until 1963 when he went to work for the Iowa Department of Transportation, retiring in 1990. Donna passed away on May 26, 1993. Marlin was a member of Presbyterian Church where he served on the church board and regularly served as an usher. On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Marlin passed away at Eventide Nursing Home in Denison, attaining the age of 93 years, 7 months and 23 days. Marlin is survived by four children: Randall Hansen and wife Nancy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Rhonda McDonald of Fort Dodge; Reesa Lafrentz and husband Daniel of Omaha, Nebraska; and Rory Hansen and wife Rebecca of Polk City; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren: 2 Brothers: Roger Hansen and Gary Hansen; and a sister Madelyn Ortner. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna Hansen; five brothers: Delmar Hansen, Ralph Hansen, Glen Hansen, Larry Hanson and Wayne Hansen; and two sisters Lois and Colleen as infants. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Funeral Service were held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Ohde Funeral Home, Manilla, Iowa Reverend Joshua Keinath of Zion Lutheran Church, Denison, Iowa Officiating Music "On Eagle's Wings" Paige Kohlhof, Vocalist "How Great Thou Art" Recording by Pentatonix ""Amazing Grace" Recording by Alan Jackson Honorary Bearers are Grand Children: Angie Axman, Ryan Hansen, Erin Kunkel, Kristin Snyder, Courtney Grothaus, Mathew Lafrentz, Paige Kohlhof and Brynn Hansen. Interment at Nishnabotna Cemetery, Manilla, Iowa Honors By Iowa DOT Honor Guard, American Legion Post 132 and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 22, 2022.