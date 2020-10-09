Marrola Martens March 24, 1925 - Ocotber 7, 2020 Marrola F. Martens, age 95, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, Ocotber 7, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Marrola was born on March 24, 1925 in Manning, IA, and was the daughter of Herman and Lilly (Petersen) Nissen. She grew up in Manning where she attended and graduated from high school in 1944. She was married to Leonard Martens on February 8, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. The couple made their home in Lake View until 1950 when they moved to Carroll. Marrola worked at several retail stores in Carroll over the years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll. Marrola is survived by her two daughters and their families: Carolyn Johnson of Carroll, and Donna Brotherson (Richard) of Breda; three grandchildren: Karen Hoffmann (John) of Dunlap, IA, Ron Johnson (Angie) of Carroll, and Travis Brotherson (Kristi) of Holstein, IA; five great-grandchildren: Justin, Kylie, Tyler, Sam, Samantha, and Jacob; and several nieces and nephews. Marrola was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Lilly Nissen; her mother and father-in-law: Harry and Sophie Martens; a grandson Scott Brotherson; and a great-grandson Jason Hoffmann. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Casket bearers will be Marrola's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
. Those in attendance at Marrola's visitation and funeral are asked to abide by Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and face masks are required.A recording of Marrola's funeral will be available on the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home's YouTube Channel following the service and a link will be provided on her tribute page on the funeral home's website www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
