Mary Elizabeth (Fries) Marsh March 8, 2021 Mary Elizabeth (Fries) Marsh, 90, a Retired Elementary School Teacher, died Monday March 8th, 2021. Private services will be scheduled in the future. Students were a priority for Mary and she frequently reflected fondly on her days teaching in the Plattsburg, MO, Kansas City, KS, Denison, IA, North Kansas City, MO and Park Hill, MO school districts. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Grace Fries; brother Lawrence Fries Jr.; husband, Donald Marsh; and grandson, John Marsh. Mary is survived by her sons, Steve (Dee) Marsh of Wichita, KS, Stu (Kim) Marsh of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nathan) Polson, Zachary (Shannon) Marsh, Tyler Marsh, William Marsh, and Jared Marsh. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Northwest Missouri State University, Powering Dreams Scholarship. Those interested in sharing tributes or making contributions in Mary's name may find those details with the full obituary at www.dlwichita.com
. Arrangements are in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary- East Chapel.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 16, 2021.