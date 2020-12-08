Melvin Lyle Petersen September 5, 1924 - November 27, 2020 Melvin Lyle Petersen was born September 5, 1924, the son of Fritz and Clara (Grill) Petersen. He was born on a farm in Otter Creek Township, Crawford County, Iowa. He received his education in a rural school near his home. After completing his education, he helped on the family farm and then was proud to serve in the United States Army as a Sergeant in WWII. On February 19, 1950, Melvin was united in marriage to Marcella Namanny at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. The couple made their home on a farm near Schleswig, Iowa, where Melvin farmed until they moved into Schleswig in 1970. Melvin worked at IBP in Denison for fifteen years, then he held odd jobs for farmers around the area and finished his working years as the grounds keeper at the Schleswig Golf Course for seven plus years. Melvin's passion and love were his family and being around people. He instilled a great work ethic in his children and he loved God. Melvin enjoyed making people laugh with his stories and jokes. It was a win-win situation, because he would get to laugh right along with everyone, especially his beloved nephew, Chad. Melvin enjoyed his grandchildren and it seemed his goal was to teach each one how to drive the golf cart! Melvin and Marcella enjoyed square dancing and ball room dancing. They played many games of golf together and Melvin made sure he didn't miss watching an Iowa football or basketball game on TV. Melvin stayed active with yard work and things around the house, even up to his last hours. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Melvin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa attaining the age of ninety-six. In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Petersen; two brothers, Harry Petersen and his wife, Nellie and Roland Petersen and his wives, Laverne and Lorraine; five sisters, Mary and her husband, Ray Miller, Ruth and her husband, Pete McGinn, Henrietta and her husband, Eldo Hollander, Lois and her husband, Carl Miller, Dorothy and her husband, Ray Pollock. He is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Marcella of Schleswig; one daughter, Susan Benton of Vermillion, South Dakota; two sons, Keith Petersen of Schleswig and Kerry Petersen and his wife, Lois of Clancy, Montana; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Namanny and his wife, Audrey of Carroll, Iowa; a host of other relatives and special friends. Private Family Funeral Services were held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Be Still My Soul," "How Great Thou Art" and "Now Thank We All Our God." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Mike Benton, Michelle Wigg, Jess Funk, Tyler Petersen, Ellie Wigg, Aiden Wigg, Collin Wigg, Jesse Wigg, Beau Funk and Tell Funk. Military Honors & pallbearers were members of the Schleswig American Legion Post 645 & VFW Post 3930 and the Iowa Army National Guard. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 8, 2020.