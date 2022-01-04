Michael James Ashbrook December 23, 1959 - December 24, 2021 Michael James Ashbrook was born December 23, 1959 to the late James and Dorothy (Stehr) Ashbrook in Denison, Iowa. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Odebolt on January 10, 1960 and later confirmed his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hanover Township. He graduated from the Schleswig High School with the class of 1978. After graduation, Michael enlisted in the United States Army where he served as military police from September 15, 1978 until his honorable discharge on September 14, 1981. Following his discharge, Michael was a police officer at the Lawton Police Department in Lawton, OK from 1982 -1986. On March 24, 1986, Michael was appointed as a police officer for the Omaha Police Department where he spent many years with the department until his promotion to Detective in the Major Crimes Unit. He retired after 21.9 years of service on December 24, 2007. He was also Omaha Crime Stoppers Police Officer of the Year in 2005. After Michael's retirement from the Omaha Police Department, he worked at No Frills as a stock boy and then promoted to night manager, over the road truck driver for a little over 7 years and hauled grain for many years before recently working for Van Wall. On May 18, 1985, Michael was united in marriage to Diana Noblitt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hanover Township. To this union, they were blessed with two children together: Ryan Michael and Amanda Jean; Diana also gained a step-daughter, Jessica Lynn. They made their home in Schleswig, Iowa. Michael had a strong faith in his Lord and loved his family more than anything. He was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hanover Township where he was involved in VBS, Lutheran Youth Fellowship, Sunday school and confirmation teacher for many years. He was Mr. Fix-It, whether it dealt with mechanics, woodworking or machinery. In earlier years, Michael would be found watching Sunday football or playing catch with Ryan. On the weekends, Michael enjoyed playing video games with his children and grandchildren. He may or may not have been known for starting a new task and then forgetting to finish it. For over seven years, Michael mowed the church lawn out of the kindness of his heart and always put others before himself. Above all, faith and family were the two most important things in Michael's life. Michael passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, attaining the age of sixty-two years and one day. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Louis Schmadeke; aunt, Shirley and her husband Donald "Bud" Neuman; uncle, Irvin Stehr; niece, Lee Ann McKibben, and great-nephew, Maxwell McKibben. He is survived by his wife, Diana "Dee" Ashbrook of Schleswig; children, Jessica Steinert of Lawton, OK, Ryan Ashbrook and his son, Jayden Ashbrook of Schleswig, Amanda Ashbrook and her son, Karsen Keim of Schleswig; siblings: Nancy Woebke, Jane Edsen, Sheryl and her husband Charles Prokupek and Thomas Schmadeke; goddaughter: Adrianne Prokupek Pickett and godson: Cael Schmadeke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 1:30 P.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron, Iowa. Organist Brenda Christiansen provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "On Eagle's Wings," "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace" and for vocalist, Emily Sailer. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jayden Ashbrook and Karsen Keim. Serving as pallbearers were James Prokupek, Cael Schmadeke, Jason Harm, Cody Woebke, Matthew McKibben and Zach Montgomery. Military Honors were members of the Schleswig VFW Post 3960, American Legion Post 645, Iowa Army National Guard and Omaha Police Honor Guard. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 4, 2022.