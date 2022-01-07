Michael Scott Sliefert January 16, 1964 - December 26, 2021 Michael Scott Sliefert was born on January 16, 1964 to Gaylord and Sheila (Grau) Sliefert in Clinton, Iowa. The family spent time living there, as well as: Vinton, Titonka, Charter Oak and Dow City. He graduated from Dow City High School with the class of 1982 and then went on to attend Iowa State University. Michael joined the Navy, serving an honorable four years in Norfolk, Virginia and then enlisted into the reserves for the following 12 years. Michael was employed at the Denison Care Center and Physicians Laboratory in Omaha as a phlebotomist. He played volleyball with the O'Leavers team. Michael's favorite pastime was playing computer games, especially, World of Tanks. He also enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, listening to music, reading, and watching Marvel movies. Above all, he cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. Michael passed away on December 26, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 57 years, 11 months and 10 days. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two daughters: Amanda Sliefert of Omaha and Alaina (Eric) Myers of Papillion, Nebraska; three grandchildren: Michael Sliefert, Alijah Keeton, and Evalynn Myers; sisters: Dawn (Sliefert) Malloch of Omaha and Lorie Sliefert of Friend, Nebraska; significant other, Linda Mommsen of Omaha; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Services were held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Dow City, Iowa, with Rev. Aaron Terwilleger officiating. Musical selections included "Amazing Grace" Aaron Terwilleger on harmonica, "Scars in Heaven" by Casting Crowns, "In the Garden" by Alan Jackson and "Eruption" by Van Halen. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Michael's grandchildren. Military Honors were members of the Dow City American Legion Post 444 and United States Navy Honor Guard. Following the service, the family invited everyone to the Dow City Community Building for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 7, 2022.