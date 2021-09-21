Nancy Lee Jensen Trickett June 13, 1947 ~ September 7, 2021 Nancy Lee Jensen Trickett, age 74, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her residence. Nancy was born on June 13, 1947 in Denison, Iowa to Harold and Julia(Storjohann) Jensen. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Nancy attended the Denison Community School and graduated with the class of 1965. The fall of her senior year she was elected homecoming queen. During her high school years she took part in many extracurricular activities. After her graduation she was encouraged to enter the Miss Iowa competition and she was one of the runners up to Miss Iowa. Nancy then went to Arizona to attend college. Upon her return she became a secretary for the Raun and Franck Law Firm. Nancy married William Jeffery Trickett of Amboy, Illinois on March 20,1968. They moved to Illinois where Jeff was employed as a teacher and coach. Two boys, Brad and Brian completed their family. As the boys grew, Nancy took a secretarial position with the Central school in Lawrenceville, where she left a lasting impression on many children. She was an active member of the Delts and served on the community unit #20 school board. Her hobbies included playing golf, counted cross stitch and creating flower arrangements for the Lawrenceville First Methodist Church. Nancy was very artistically talented. Preceding her in death was her husband, Jeff, her parents, Harold and Julia Jensen, and one brother, Darlo Jensen. Survivors include her two sons, Brian Blu Trickett of Lawrenceville and Brad(Amy) of Maumelle, Arkansas, two sisters, Judy(Richard) Jepsen of Kiron, Iowa and Carlen(Doug) Ribble of Iowa City, Iowa, one brother, Keith(Carol) Jensen of Blue Eye, Missouri, and one sister-in-law Marjorie Jensen of Kimbleton, Iowa, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Emmons-Macey and Steffens Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Visitation was Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial was in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Crawford Association for Exceptional Citizens.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 21, 2021.