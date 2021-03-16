Nola Rae Lafrentz September 13, 1933 - March 6, 2021 Nola Rae Lafrentz was born on September 13, 1933, to Alvin and Lillian (Pachta) Aldag on a farm north of Schleswig, Iowa. She attended country school at East Boyer Township #6 through eighth grade and then attended high school in Manilla, Iowa. She was baptized on May 1, 1949, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail, Iowa. Nola married Wayne Arthur Lafrentz on March 25, 1951, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail, and they were blessed with the births of two children. Nola worked on the family farm along with her husband, where she was a hard worker who took initiative to get things done. Some of her hard work included milking cows, hauling grain and gathering eggs. She also worked at CB Electronics and the Schleswig Golf Course. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Schleswig and was active in the Evening Guild. She was very social and had many friends; she was always on the phone chatting. She especially enjoyed camping, golfing and playing cards with her friends in various card clubs. She also enjoyed cooking for everyone, sewing and crocheting, reading books, and tending to her lawn and plants. Above all, Nola cherished spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. Nola passed away at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, on March 6, 2021, at the age of 87 years, five months and 23 days. Nola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Lafrentz; son, Kevin Wayne Lafrentz; daughter, Pamela Rae Lafrentz Allen; and sister, Corrin Bandow. She is survived by her four grandchildren: Justin Jon (Kim) Allen of Katy, Texas, Amy (Jeremy) Paulsen of Schleswig, Brandi (Christopher) Lang of Canyon, Texas, and Brooke (Derek) Lambert of Denison; 11 great-grandchildren: Connor, Jaxon, Jett and Cale Paulsen, Mason Kelley and Noah Allen, Piper Rae and Cooper Lang, and Lauren, Raegan and Brennan Lambert; great-great grandson, Abran Kelley; sister, Deanna (Merle) Mesenbrink of Cherokee, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Janet Lafrentz of Schleswig; son-in-law, Mitch Allen of Amarillo, Texas; and many other relatives and friends. Private Graveside Services were held 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa, with Rev. Mike Fillmore officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Justin Jon Allen, Mitch Allen, Derek Lambert, Christopher Lang, Connor Paulsen, Jaxon Paulsen and Jeremy Paulsen. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.



