Norma Jean Lyman March 31, 1933 - December 13, 2020 Norma Jean Lyman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on December 13, 2020 at age 87. She was born to Hugo and Gertrude Ernst on March 31, 1933. She was the oldest of six children. After graduating high school, she married her high school sweetheart Gerald Lyman on April 25, 1954. Together they had two children: Michele and Gayle. In 1969, the family moved from Iowa to Grand Junction, Colorado, and spent several years in Montrose, CO. In December 2018, Norma moved to Castle Pines, Colorado to be closer to family. Norma Jean loved spending time in the garden growing vegetables and flowers. Her true love was her rose bushes that she cared for throughout the years. She also loved to travel within the United States and abroad with her husband Gerald and then later with her daughter Michele. Norma Jean is survived by her daughter, Michele (Gene) Crandall; daughter-in-law Marylin Lyman; four grandchildren (Jesse Lyman, Kelly Atkins, Brian Crandall, Tracy Crandall); and one great-grandchild (Jewell Atkins). Also surviving are three of Norma's siblings (Charles Ernst, Hugo Ernst, Marlene Harper). She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Lyman and son Gayle Lyman. A memorial service will be held later in Grand Junction, Colorado. Date to be announced.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 22, 2020.