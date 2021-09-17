Norma Jean Petersen September 7, 1933 - September 10, 2021 Norma Jean Petersen was born on September 7, 1933, to Herman and Hattie (Boger) Kahl in Buck Grove, Iowa. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church on December 19, 1933, in Denison, and later confirmed her faith at St. John Lutheran Church on March 30, 1947, in Buck Grove. She attended country school and later graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1953. On May 20, 1956, Norma Kahl was united into marriage to Glenn Petersen at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buck Grove. They adopted their children: Delaine in 1963 and Carolyn in 1965. Norma and Glenn lived in Denison and she worked for Builders Lumber for seven years until they adopted their children, and then went back to work there for another seven years. She also worked for the Crawford County Auditor part time. She was also employed at the Cabinet Factory until she retired in 2005. Norma was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going to the senior center and going out with the girls every week. She was an active volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association, she enjoyed raising funding and attending the memory walk. She served several years as an Eventide Board Member. She also volunteered for Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Celebration and was a member of the Senior Center Board. Norma passed away, surrounded by her family, on September 10, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of 88 years and three days. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Petersen; siblings: Herman Kahl, Jr, Earl Kahl, Dorothy Hulsebus and Irene Schulz. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Berry of Jefferson, Iowa; son, Delaine (Tammie) Petersen of Manning, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Autumn (Jonathan) Dolph, Mason Berry, Jacob Berry, Colby (Lexi) Petersen, Zeth Petersen; Tiffany Naberhaus, Michael Naberhaus, and Jeffery Naberhaus; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Ahart of Denison; sisters-in-law: Dorris Kahl of Denison, Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, and Eunice Hollander of Denison; brothers-in-law: Arlyn Schulz of New Ulm, Minnesota and John Feddersen of Denison; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross," "Nearer, My God to Thee" and "On Eagle's Wings."Serving as honorary pallbearer was Jade Pauley. Serving as pallbearers were Autumn Dolph, Mason Berry, Jacob Berry, Colby Petersen, Zeth Petersen, Michael Naberhaus, Jeffery Naberhaus and Bryan Hollander. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to Zion Lutheran Church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 17, 2021.