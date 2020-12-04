Phoebe Ann Hulsebus August 1, 1929 - November 18, 2020 Phoebe Ann Hulsebus, 91, died on November 18, 2020, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap, Iowa was born on August 1, 1929 in Modale, Iowa to Frank and Irene (Hobbs) Behm. She grew up in the Missouri Valley area and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Dunlap in 1948. Phoebe continued her education at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Council Bluffs, Iowa. On December 4, 1954, Phoebe married Calvin Hulsebus in Topeka, Kansas. The couple made their home in Dow City and have been there for 64 years. When Crawford County Memorial Hospital opened in Denison, Phoebe went to work there and did so until she retired in 1988. She also spent a lot of time caring for Dow City residents in their homes. Her dedication to care for others led younger generations to pursue nursing careers. Phoebe was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church. She loved to work outside, especially in her garden. Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Fritz, Louis, Carl, Maurice and Max. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Calvin Hulsebus of Dow City; son, Kevin Hulsebus and his wife Carmen of Atkins, Iowa; two granddaughters, Nicole and Shelby; and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service was held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Dow City Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Terwilleger presiding over the service. The pallbearers were Steve Thompson, Larry Hulsebus, Verle McCutcheon, Rollie Roberts, Darrell Goeser and Ace Ettleman. The honorary pallbearers were Pat Cogdill and Dale Carsons. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 4, 2020.