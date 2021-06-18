Richard Roy Gilmore July 30, 1929 - June 6, 2021 Richard Roy Gilmore was born July 30, 1929 to Roy and Mary (Ireland) Gilmore. He was raised on a farm with his siblings Dona Jean, George, and Ronnie. He graduated high school in 1946. After this he worked in an alfalfa mill and farmed with his dad and grandpa. He went to his heavenly home on June 6, 2021. He loved nature and liked to fish and hunt. He was a devoted Nebraska Corn Husker fan. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and spent 16 months in Germany. He was a member of the Kiron Baptist Church. He married his wife Bessie Freeman February 14, 1954. To this union were 3 children Richard Glen, Pamela, and David. After his discharge from service he worked at Double Circle Coop in Pawnee City. He managed the meat department and later the elevator. He moved his family to Kiron, Iowa in 1960 and managed the local Coop. He was later employed at Farmland as a book keeper. He served the Coop for 33 years and retired in 1987. He took up photography and enjoyed taking many pictures of nature as well as his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, two sister-in-laws, and two brother-in-laws. He leaves to mourn, his wife Bessie of 67 years, children Rich (Deb) of South Dakota, Pamela (Chuck) Lindberg and David (Margaret) Gilmore of Kiron, 6 grandsons, 12 great grand children, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. After retiring he worked for farmers including his son-in-law Chuck during harvest. He was a dear husband, father, grandpa, and was greatly loved. He is now at home in the arms of Jesus. An 11:00 A.M. funeral service was officiated by Pastor Bruce Kaihoi, Pastor Mark McGlohon, and Kelly Koch on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Kiron Baptist Church in Kiron, Iowa. Chris Koch, Kelly Koch, Collin Koch, Ryan Gilmore, Blake Wilkerson, and Avis Landrum served as casket bearers. Interment was held at the Kiron Cemetery in Kiron, Iowa. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker was in charge of the funeral arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 18, 2021.