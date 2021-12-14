Robert Edson Glau July 13, 1921 - December 4, 2021 Robert Edson Glau was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 13, 1921 to Edson and Edna (Carstens) Glau. The family moved to Charter Oak, Iowa following the death of his mother. He graduated with the class of 1940 from the Charter Oak High School. After graduation he worked for his father in the restaurant. World War II was declared in 1941. Bob then enlisted in the U.S. Marines. After training camp in San Diego, California, he joined the First Marine Division from 1942-1945. He participated in the South Pacific from Guadalcanal to Peleliu. On his first day home on December 1, 1944, Bob married Alma Larson. He completed his military service at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina. After returning to Charter Oak, Bob went to work for the Iowa Public Service Company, where he retired after 38 years. Bob served 8 years on the city council, assisted Boy Scout leaders, coached little league baseball, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and church. He also served as treasurer for the United Methodist Church in Charter Oak and Lay Minister at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa. Bob passed away on December 4, 2021 attaining the age of 100 years, 4 months, and 21 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alma, and sister Lois Maher Left to cherish his memory is daughter Mary Susan (Dr. Morris) Kuhlmann, son Thomas Robert (Judy) Glau, his brother Dick (Barb) Glau, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A 10:30AM funeral service was officiated by Rev. Mike Fillmore on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa. Interment was held at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison, Iowa Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Memorials can be sent to American Legion Post #8 Denison, IA, First United Methodist Church, Denison, IA, or Crawford County Hospice of Dension, IA.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 14, 2021.