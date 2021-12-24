Rodney Eugene Miller June 30, 1937 - December 17, 2021 Rodney Eugene Miller, age 84, passed away at his home on December 17, 2021. He was born June 30, 1937 to Ralph and Dorothy (Wilson) Miller in Battle Creek, Iowa. Rodney was united in marriage on March 30, 1963 to Ruth Ann Peregrine, they have four children. Rodney was owner of Bee line electric since 1981. Rodney enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on old cars. His pride and joy was his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Miller Jr., Rodney is survived by wife of 58 years, Ruth Miller; children, Douglas (Sharon) Miller, Scott Miller, Kent Miller and Kristi Hopkins; sisters, Betty, Sally, Mary, Nancy and Judy; grandchildren, Kamber (Shawn), Joseph (Marissa), Shelby (Colton), Rachel, Nicholas, Alex; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Amelia, Luke, Sylvie and Emory; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to New Horizon Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs or charity of your choice
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 24, 2021.