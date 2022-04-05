Roger Lee Steffen January 20, 1954 - April 1, 2022 Roger Lee Steffen was born January 20, 1954 to the late Earl and Leona (Wiegel) Steffen. He attended Charter Oak - Ute High School and graduated with the class of 1972. On September 9, 1978, Roger was united in marriage to Jan Barr. Together, they were blessed with one daughter, Melanie. They later divorced but continued to raise their daughter together. In his earlier years, Roger worked for Gaughn Motors and Presto X in Denison. Roger and his former wife, Jan owned and operated the Caddy Shack in Denison. He assisted both of his sisters, Marilyn and Susan at the Sunset Grill in Denison and Susan at Steffie's in Charter Oak. For many years, Roger sold car parts for Denison Auto and Machine and Adams Motor Company both in Denison. After retirement, he worked part time as a bus driver for Eventide, and also for Staley's Catering in Charter Oak. On May 20, 1998, Roger was united in marriage to Judy Eischeid in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Roger loved to cook and grill for friends and family, you could always count on a perfectly grilled ribeye, even in the winter months! He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and just shooting the breeze. He was pretty mechanically inclined, and relied on those skills for his own benefit and to help out others. He was always listening to music, everything from classic rock to Hank Williams. He collected many antique beer signs, glasses and other bar memorabilia after his years in the business. He enjoyed reminiscing about farm life growing up and liked watching tractor auctions on TV and other older shows including Mash and Gunsmoke. Roger passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home in Denison, attaining the age of sixty-eight years, two months, and twelve days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Charlene Kay Steffen and sisters, Marilyn Steffen in 1994 and Susan Steffen in early 2022. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy Steffen of Denison; one daughter, Melanie and her husband, Silas Cromer, and their son, Logan all of Grand Island, Nebraska; other relatives and friends. Roger's wishes were to be cremated and there are no services pending. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Apr. 5, 2022.