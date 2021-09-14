Rose Mary Brodersen April 17, 1941 - September 7, 2021 Rose Mary Brodersen passed away on September 7, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of 80 years, four months and 21 days and four days, just shy of her 45th wedding anniversary to Roger. Rose grew up in humble beginnings. She learned all about hard work from an early age mowing lawns for swimming pool money or helping Daisy in the kitchen. Upon becoming an adult, Rose moved to Denison and soon met some women who would become her lifelong friends; telling one of them "if there is one thing I know, it's how to cook" and you can't find one person in Crawford County who would argue otherwise. She owned the Eat Mor Café and co-owned the Trio Café as well as being a farmer's wife. She had a love of bowling and was on many winning championship teams, allowing her to form many unbreakable bonds with some incredible women. Rose dabbled in sewing, crafts, ceramics and helping out on political campaigns in her early years. She contributed several years to the Crawford County Fair Board and was a mentor to young 4-H girls. Rose Mary loved to fish, hang out with friends at their camper and cook for anyone who showed up. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rose Mary was raised by Omar & Daisy Malone, along with their sons Frank and Kenny Malone whom Rose considered like brothers. All of whom preceded her in death. As well as did her son, Jeffrey Meyer and sister, Beverly Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Roger Brodersen of Denison; three daughters: Cindy (Mark) Mathies of Denison, Carla (Brenda Martin) Meyer of Lichfield Park, Arizona and Simone (Carolina Solis) Dubois of Concord, California; two grandchildren: Chelcea (Jordan) Miller and Jerad (Chloe) Gray; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Recorded music selections included "On the Wings of a Snow White Dove ' by Eldon Hardekopf, "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art" by Alan Jackson. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Deborah Harry, Bella Miller, Keilee Miller, Cambri Brodersen, Nico Gray, Mina Gray and Logan Gonzales. Serving as pallbearers were Mike Nihsen, Brian Brodersen, Tracie Bergman, Jennifer Dutiel, Jessica Johns, Carter Brodersen, Jerad Gray and Jordan Miller. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 14, 2021.