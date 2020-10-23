Ruth Sylvia Nollen April 18, 1940 - October 15, 2020 Ruth Sylvia Nollen was born on April 18, 1940, to John and Theresa (Wilwerding) Kohles in Earling, Iowa. She graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in Earling with the class of 1958. Shortly after high school, she moved to Omaha and attended Capitol Beauty School. After graduation, she opened her own shop in Omaha, "Ruthi's". Ruthi married Ron Nollen on February 9, 1990, in Omaha. The couple moved to Vail and opened a restaurant "Jack's". In 1992, they sold the restaurant and moved to Harlan, Iowa. In 1999, they moved to Westphalia and built a home. Ruthi was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. She loved to play the slot machines at the casino; her and Ron enjoyed traveling to many different ones around the area. She also loved to play cards. She was a fantastic cook who didn't need a recipe. She kept busy making dish cloths and embroidering towels. Ruthi passed away at the Rose Vista Nursing Home on October 15, 2020, at the age of 80 years, five months and 27 days. Ruthi was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Lee Nollen; and siblings, Kenneth, Donald, Dennis, Dewey and Marie Kohles. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Nollen of Westphalia, Iowa; three daughters, Jeani (Calvin) McWilliams of Beaver Lake, Nebraska, Juli Speckman of Omaha, and Jani Altman of Carroll, Iowa; three step-children, Ann (Don) Motley of Eagle Grove, Iowa, Kathy Finney of Arvada, Colorado and Randy Nollen of Harlan; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Kohles of Omaha; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia, Iowa. Rev. David Smith, SJ officiated the service with interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Westphalia. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jeremiah Ladd, Joshua Ladd, Zach Sheehan, Landis Motley Andrew Motley, Collin Finney, Aidan Finney and Alex Nollen. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 23, 2020.